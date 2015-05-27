iCAN Invites Community to ‘Go to the Movies’ Student Concert on Friday

iCAN (The Incredible Children's Art Network) invites the community to a special end-of-year performance.

The “iCAN Go to the Movies Concert!” will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. this Friday, May 29, at the Westside Neighborhood Center, 423 W. Victoria St.

Students from the iCAN Music Program will perform pieces from feature films, highlighting a variety of musical instrument families. The children will also be playing American fiddle tunes, pop tunes and new music compositions.

The concert is free and all are welcome.

“I am excited for the concert on May 29 because it is very exciting for students and their families to see how much they have learned in nine months. Their progress is beyond phenomenal, and I am blown away by their progress,” said Xóchitl Tafoya, iCAN’s director of music programs. “All of our iCAN students have worked hard with our wonderful teaching artist team to learn their instruments and work together as a family. The concert is sure to be an exciting event to see our future leaders create beautiful music together and sharing it with the community.”

iCAN music is offered at no cost to families at two sites. The program at Franklin Elementary School, in Santa Barbara’s Eastside, serves nearly 100 second- through sixth-grade students. Located at the Westside Neighborhood Center, the pilot stage music program serves nearly 30 students in grades three through six. Students come to this common community setting from several elementary schools to receive intensive high-quality musical instruction, five days a week, two to three hours a day. Students play string, woodwinds and brass instruments and use choir as a method of instruction.

— Yvonne Leal is the network relations director for iCAN.