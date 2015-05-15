Monday, June 18 , 2018, 11:33 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

iCAN Invites Community to Remaining Spring Art Shows

A painting by Franklin Elementary student Alessandra Alocer is part of iCAN’s Spring Art Show.
A painting by Franklin Elementary student Alessandra Alocer is part of iCAN’s Spring Art Show. (iCAN photo)
By Taylor Sampanis for iCAN | May 15, 2015 | 12:47 p.m.

Throughout the year, iCAN (Incredible Children's Art Network) hosts a series of exhibitions, performances and public events both in town and on school campuses. iCAN invites the community to attend the remainder of its Spring Art Show series.

At an iCAN Art Show, a diverse assortment of artwork is on display in a variety of media, and children are honored as student artists.

The remaining Art Shows will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 15 at McKinley Elementary; from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 at Harding Elementary; and from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at Monroe Elementary.

Monroe art
A painting by Monroe Elementary student Angie Martinez-Agosto.

The iCAN Visual Arts Program is committed to inspiring and sustaining quality arts instruction as a fundamental part of every child’s education regardless of their experience, income or neighborhood. Serving nearly 3,000 students in eight SBUSD elementary schools, the Visual Arts Program promotes collaboration between iCAN teaching artists and generalist teachers, school leaders and cultural community organizations while working to infuse the arts and creativity at each campus.

The mission of the Incredible Children's Art Network is to bring high quality arts programs to children in Santa Barbara County, particularly those least likely to receive them. Through sustained creative learning opportunities that emphasize both artistic excellence and access, iCAN seeks to affect positive social change in the communities it serves.

Click here for more information on iCAN.

— Taylor Sampanis is the communications coordinator for the Incredible Children's Art Network.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 