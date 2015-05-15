iCAN Invites Community to Remaining Spring Art Shows

Throughout the year, iCAN (Incredible Children's Art Network) hosts a series of exhibitions, performances and public events both in town and on school campuses. iCAN invites the community to attend the remainder of its Spring Art Show series.

At an iCAN Art Show, a diverse assortment of artwork is on display in a variety of media, and children are honored as student artists.

The remaining Art Shows will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 15 at McKinley Elementary; from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 at Harding Elementary; and from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at Monroe Elementary.

The iCAN Visual Arts Program is committed to inspiring and sustaining quality arts instruction as a fundamental part of every child’s education regardless of their experience, income or neighborhood. Serving nearly 3,000 students in eight SBUSD elementary schools, the Visual Arts Program promotes collaboration between iCAN teaching artists and generalist teachers, school leaders and cultural community organizations while working to infuse the arts and creativity at each campus.

The mission of the Incredible Children's Art Network is to bring high quality arts programs to children in Santa Barbara County, particularly those least likely to receive them. Through sustained creative learning opportunities that emphasize both artistic excellence and access, iCAN seeks to affect positive social change in the communities it serves.

— Taylor Sampanis is the communications coordinator for the Incredible Children's Art Network.