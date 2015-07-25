Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 10:55 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 
Advice

iCAN Music Program Develops Instruments for Success for Students — and Their Families

From choir to the violin, cello and viola, emphasis on musical performance develops a sense of community that will last a lifetime

The iCAN Westside Neighborhood Center Music Program student orchestra performs during an “iCAN Go to the Movies” concert. As students progress through the iCAN system, the orchestra becomes an increasingly important focal point of the program and its outcomes. Click to view larger
The iCAN Westside Neighborhood Center Music Program student orchestra performs during an “iCAN Go to the Movies” concert. As students progress through the iCAN system, the orchestra becomes an increasingly important focal point of the program and its outcomes. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)
By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 25, 2015 | 10:45 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: This article is the third in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation. Click here for the first related article, and click here for the second.]

A unique approach to arts education and community engagement nurtured by the nonprofit iCAN (incredible Children’s Art Network), has influenced 3,000 budding artists and musicians — an incredible story told both visually and with sound and tone.

Performance is a highly valued component of the iCAN Music Program. Students spend up to two hours a day making music as an ensemble or in group lessons that are focused on musical fundamentals to emphasize the experience of shared success.

iCAN offers high-quality arts programs, and today it boasts 43 artists, musicians and advocates for the arts. Among the students served by more than 30 iCAN teaching artists and musicians, 89 percent are Latino and 70 percent are English language learners.

“The music program especially is an after-school program, but it’s five days a week and three hours a day, so the parents make a big commitment to support their kids participation in the program,” said Jeffry Walker​, iCAN’s executive director.

“And over time they’ve generated their own social vibe and connection to it, so they’re not only attending events but they’re bringing food and chaperoning on field trips — and that’s community.”

A child’s growth and learning is part of the community bond as parents are regularly engaged in discussions about their students, who are provided with regular opportunities to teach other students.

“Frequent community performances and concerts serve as a powerful motivating force for excellence, and provide students with a platform to showcase their hard work and practice,” said Yvonne Leal, iCAN’s director of network relations.

Founded in 2011 at Franklin School on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside, the iCAN Music Program each school year serves nearly 100 students in grades second through sixth. iCAN runs the program in partnership with the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Angelica and Fortunato Castro with iCAN student Thomas. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)
Angelica and Fortunato Castro with iCAN student Thomas. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

Every iCAN music student at the Franklin site begins by joining a choir and learning to play the violin before being introduced to the cello and viola. As the program advances, each student then selects an instrument of his or her choice for performances and practice until the fifth grade, when the option of a wind or brass instrument is offered.

This introduction of new and more complex instruments adds to the development of the orchestra that becomes the primary music-making vehicle for all students.

In 2014, the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department and iCAN began a partnership that brought the Music Program to the Westside.

Currently serving nearly 30 students in grades third through sixth, the Westside Neighborhood Center site provides intensive high-quality musical instruction to students from several elementary schools. The schools all use choir and play woodwinds, string and brass instruments as a method of instruction.

Established by philanthropist Jim Kearns in 2005, iCAN offers high-quality arts programs to those students who are least likely to receive the opportunity.

Highly skilled professionals and some credentialed iCAN music teaching artists offer no-cost music instruction at both Eastside and Westside sites to bring these valuable lessons to a wide range of the community, increasing the likelihood of social change, a key talking point for the organization’s goals.

“Talking about our music program in the context of social change and advocacy, which is very much a part of the El Sistema music instruction model,” Walker explained.

The internationally renowned social model El Sistema teaches students about their own potential through collaboration, hard work and passion in performance-based music activities like choir, orchestra and group lessons.

iCAN’s Music Program has hosted and joined several Seminarios with Sistema-inspired programs throughout Southern California.

“A Seminario is a special, collaborative and musical experience where people come together and contribute to the success of a musically excellent day,” Leal said.

Community members and parents are encouraged to participate and join in creating a larger orchestra through which learning during these Seminarios is accelerated. Students with varying abilities work together toward the common good.

And, in 2014, the iCAN Music Program was selected from a national list as one of nine programs invited to participate in a three-year study on the benefits of El Sistema-inspired programs, in partnership with the Longy School of Music at Bard College and the WolfBrown arts research firm.

Visual arts and music programs are offered across nine sites in Santa Barbara with one full-time iCAN teaching artist and one professional art assistant are assigned to each campus. The sites include Adams School, Adelante Charter School, Cleveland School, Franklin School, Harding University Partnership School, McKinley School, Monroe School, Santa Barbara Community Academy and the Westside Neighborhood Center.

Click here for more information about iCAN. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk contributing writer Melissa Walker can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

iCAN Westside Neighborhood Center Music Program staff, from left, César Alcalá, site coordinator; Stephen Hughes, teaching artist, brass; Lito Hernandez, teaching artist, woodwinds; Angela Miller, teaching artist, strings; and iCAN Music Program director Xóchitl Tafoya. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)
iCAN Westside Neighborhood Center Music Program staff, from left, César Alcalá, site coordinator; Stephen Hughes, teaching artist, brass; Lito Hernandez, teaching artist, woodwinds; Angela Miller, teaching artist, strings; and iCAN Music Program director Xóchitl Tafoya. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 