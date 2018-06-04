Students from iCAN Music Program Spread Holiday Cheer — Flash Mob Style

Just before 10 a.m. Monday, dozens of Santa Barbara residents at Handlebar Coffee and the Santa Barbara Post Office were surprised by a flash mob style concert with students from the Music Program of iCAN, the Incredible Children’s Art Network.

Thirty students, grades four through six, walked with instruments in hand from iCAN’s new building at 222 E. Canon Perdido St. and filed onto the patio adjacent Handlebar Coffee.

The spontaneous audience was quick to pull out their phones to record the surprise performance, while employees from neighboring stores were drawn out by the music.

The viola and violin students opened by playing, “Jingle Bells.” They were followed by the winds and brass students performing “Jolly Old St. Nicholas.” Both songs were capped with loud applause and the students took a bow.

Led by iCAN teaching staff, the group continued down East Canon Perdido, extending high-fives to all who passed. They walked up the steps into the historic Post Office building and performed the same musical numbers for a long line of customers who were visibly cheered up by the children’s music. The performance was met with another joy-filled response and a proud bow.

The group then returned to the iCAN office, singing and playing along the way.

— Hillary McCall is the network relations director for the Incredible Children’s Art Network.