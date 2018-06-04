Monday, June 4 , 2018, 10:46 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

Students from iCAN Music Program Spread Holiday Cheer — Flash Mob Style

By Hillary McCall for iCAN | December 17, 2013 | 2:39 p.m.

Just before 10 a.m. Monday, dozens of Santa Barbara residents at Handlebar Coffee and the Santa Barbara Post Office were surprised by a flash mob style concert with students from the Music Program of iCAN, the Incredible Children’s Art Network.

Thirty students, grades four through six, walked with instruments in hand from iCAN’s new building at 222 E. Canon Perdido St. and filed onto the patio adjacent Handlebar Coffee.

The spontaneous audience was quick to pull out their phones to record the surprise performance, while employees from neighboring stores were drawn out by the music.

The viola and violin students opened by playing, “Jingle Bells.” They were followed by the winds and brass students performing “Jolly Old St. Nicholas.” Both songs were capped with loud applause and the students took a bow.

Led by iCAN teaching staff, the group continued down East Canon Perdido, extending high-fives to all who passed. They walked up the steps into the historic Post Office building and performed the same musical numbers for a long line of customers who were visibly cheered up by the children’s music. The performance was met with another joy-filled response and a proud bow.

The group then returned to the iCAN office, singing and playing along the way.

— Hillary McCall is the network relations director for the Incredible Children’s Art Network.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 