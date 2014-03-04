iCAN Hires Leisa Cosentino as Its First Director of Finance and Operations

The Incredible Children’s Art Network (iCAN) is pleased to announce Leisa Cosentino as the organization’s first director of finance and operations.

With more than 30 years of experience as a senior financial and operations manager, Cosentino will work with the organization’s leadership team to refine and implement financial systems, human resource policies and in-house operations, including the renovation and management of iCAN’s new 16,000-square-foot building, located in downtown Santa Barbara.

“The creation of this position is critical to our organizational development as we build on a foundation to strengthen our financial and operating systems,” Executive Director Jeffry Walker said. “Leisa not only has the experience necessary to establish these structures, but she brings with her a dynamic and personable skill set both as a leader and collaborator.”

Cosentino transitioned to Santa Barbara after serving as the chief financial officer for the Exploration School in Norwood, Mass., for more than six years. There, she created the accounting, budgeting and financial reporting systems for the $15 million organization. Additionally, she oversaw the facility and operational management during a major facilities renovation.

Before working in the nonprofit arena, Cosentino spent 20 years in the for-profit sector. She spent most of her career in Massachusetts, including 12 years as a financial advisor, chief financial officer and strategic financial planner for private equity firms and national corporations.

In 2000, she was hired as chief financial officer for Global Training Solutions LLC in Framingham, Mass., where she managed the financial and administrative operations through two major restructurings.

She then spent six years in New York and Boston with Schooner Capital, as chief financial officer of several portfolio companies and then corporate controller.

Cosentino is a graduate of Bryant University and received her master's degree in business administration from Suffolk University. She is an active member with the Santa Barbara Newcomers Club, currently serving on its Board of Directors.

— Hillary McCall is the director of network relations for iCAN.