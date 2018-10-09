Tuesday, October 9 , 2018, 1:38 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Here’s Scoop on Village Properties Ice Cream Social

Logan Cochrane, left, Maizie McKnight, Shalini Lewis and Arielle Feinberg with Renee Grubb.
Logan Cochrane, left, Maizie McKnight, Shalini Lewis and Arielle Feinberg with Renee Grubb. (Courtesy photo)
By Jennifer Goddard for Village Properties | October 9, 2018 | 9:37 a.m.

Some 200 guests turned out recently for a Back-to-School Ice Cream Social hosted by Village Properties to thank clients and friends, and benefit the Teacher’s Fund.

The event, featuring sweet indulgences from McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream’s big blue ice cream truck, was hosted by Village Properties owner Renee Grubb and all the firm’s agents and staff. It took place at 1436 State St., Santa Barbara.

Guests ordered their favorite treats from the ice cream truck from McConnell’s, a Santa Barbara-based company that uses local and sustainable ingredients.

The Back-to-School Ice Cream Social also served as a fundraiser for The Teacher’s Fund, a local nonprofit that raises money for Santa Barbara-area teachers and children.

Money from the Teacher’s Fund is used to enhance the classroom experience by buying supplies, materials and equipment for extra classroom activities not covered by school funds.

To date, the Teacher’s Fund has donated more than $1.6 million to Santa Barbara County elementary, middle and high school teachers in both public and private schools.

Guests at the ice cream social had a chance to enter a drawing to win a two-hour sunset cruise for six people leaving from Santa Barbara Harbor, with appetizers and drinks included. All ticket sales for the prize will benefit The Teacher’s Fund.
 
To donate to the Teacher’s Fund, call 805-969-8900 or email [email protected] Visit Village Properties at www.villagesite.com.
 
— Jennifer Goddard for Village Properties.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 