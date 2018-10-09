Here’s Scoop on Village Properties Ice Cream Social

Some 200 guests turned out recently for a Back-to-School Ice Cream Social hosted by Village Properties to thank clients and friends, and benefit the Teacher’s Fund.

The event, featuring sweet indulgences from McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream’s big blue ice cream truck, was hosted by Village Properties owner Renee Grubb and all the firm’s agents and staff. It took place at 1436 State St., Santa Barbara.

Guests ordered their favorite treats from the ice cream truck from McConnell’s, a Santa Barbara-based company that uses local and sustainable ingredients.

The Back-to-School Ice Cream Social also served as a fundraiser for The Teacher’s Fund, a local nonprofit that raises money for Santa Barbara-area teachers and children.

Money from the Teacher’s Fund is used to enhance the classroom experience by buying supplies, materials and equipment for extra classroom activities not covered by school funds.

To date, the Teacher’s Fund has donated more than $1.6 million to Santa Barbara County elementary, middle and high school teachers in both public and private schools.

Guests at the ice cream social had a chance to enter a drawing to win a two-hour sunset cruise for six people leaving from Santa Barbara Harbor, with appetizers and drinks included. All ticket sales for the prize will benefit The Teacher’s Fund.



To donate to the Teacher’s Fund, call 805-969-8900 or email [email protected] Visit Village Properties at www.villagesite.com.



— Jennifer Goddard for Village Properties.