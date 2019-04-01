Ice In Paradise Connects the Mind and Body Through Their Ice Skating Camps This Summer

Posted on April 1, 2019 | 1:26 p.m.

Source: Sheridan Taphorn | Special to Noozhawk

Summer is just around the corner, and Noozhawk's ParentNooz Camp Guide is sure to make things easy when planning your child's summer! Our 2019 camp guide provides you and your child with all the necessary information when deciding on which summer camp is the best fit.

To give parents the tools to help make informed decisions about Summer Camps for their kids in Santa Barbara, Noozhawk has conducted a series of interviews with representatives of local programs for this year’s Summer Camp Guide.

In this interview, Noozhawk had the opportunity to talk with Jill Jamar, Development and Marketing Manager at Ice in Paradise, to learn more about their summer camps.

Ice In Paradise

Question: What is the name of your Summer Camp or Program and what is its mission?

Answer: Our mission is to give kids a place to learn ice skating skills while making friends, gaining confidence and, most importantly, having fun!

Q: Describe the activities involved in your Camp or Program

A: On-Ice: Freeskate, Lessons (jumps, spins & more), Choreography, Games. Off-Ice: Crafts, Exercise (relays, yoga, etc.), Goal-setting

Q: What is the age range for children in your Program?

A: Ages 6-14

Q: How many years has the camp been running? Do you get a lot of return campers?

A: This will be the 3rd year Ice in Paradise offers Summer Ice Skating Camp. At least half of our campers return each year for summer fun with friends and to improve their ice skating skills.

Q: What goals do you have for kids participating in your camp or program?

A: We would like all first-time skaters to be able to skate around the rink with ease and confidence while trying new tricks. We would like to expose various skills, techniques and skating styles to students concurrently in Skating School. Our ultimate goal is for campers to enjoy their week at Ice Skating camp so much that they make ice skating a part of their life!

Q: What makes your camp or program unique?

A: Our summer camp takes place mostly on the ice! Ice skating is both a graceful and powerful sport. After the camp, students will have the opportunity to sign up for Skating School sessions and/or work with private coaches to continue their training.

Q: How do you hire staff for your camp and, when hired, is there training that they have to complete before the camp begins?

A: Our camp staff is made up of Professional Figure Skating Coaches and Fitness Coaches as well as Junior Counselors who skate regularly and participate in skating shows and competitions. Other IIP staff members also support the camp by participating in ice safety and supervision.

Q: What is the best part, in your opinion, about your camp or program?

A: The best part about camp is the progress that we see happen in such a short amount of time. Some kids begin the camp barely being able to stand up on the ice and, by the last day, they are flying around! Some of our current skaters began skating during our Summer camp and were able to start Skating School at a higher level than their peers.

Q: In what ways is your camp or program educational?

A: Our camp is educational from an athletic point of view - campers learn ice skating skills and training techniques from professional instructors. Campers also learn interpersonal skills as they associate with kids from the community who have varying interests and backgrounds. Kids learn how to turn thoughts into action - Ice skating works on the mind-body connection, and requires focus, perseverance and resilience.

Q: What is the price range of your camp and do you offer scholarships?

A: The price is $395 per week and includes instruction, rental skates and lunch each day. Early Bird pricing, details and sign up forms are available at: http://iceinparadise.org/Skating-school/summer-camp. Ice in Paradise offers scholarships for many of our programs, including Ice Skating Camp, based on need.

Click here for more information about Ice in Paradise.