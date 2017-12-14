Ice in Paradise Decides Holiday Show Will Go On

After many discussions about whether to have our holiday show, "Holidays Around the World: Olympic Style," this Saturday at noon and 5 p.m. (two shows) because of the fire situation, it has been decided that the Ice in Paradise holiday show is a go.

It has been a challenging time for all of us, and Ice in Paradise will continue to monitor the fires. However, we have received feedback that many would like the show to happen to "get away from it all in our clean, crisp, indoor, filtered air."

It also will allow people something to do as many families have expressed it has been difficult to keep children inside for so long. Because of this, we feel our holiday show can provide support for our community during this difficult time.

Our champion skaters also will be coming from out of town, and we are very fortunate to have them skate in our show alongside our local skaters. So please spread the word and know we still have tickets available to both shows and our after 5 p.m. party to "Meet and Greet the Champions."

The event will be held at Ice in Paradise's facility at 6985 Santa Felicia Drive in Goleta. Click here for more information, or call 805.879.1550.



— Alison DeLorenzo Juricek is president of the Ice in Paradise Figure Skating Club.