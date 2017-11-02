Ice in Paradise Goal: Introduce Kids to Hockey

Ice in Paradise is offering all kids new to ice hockey a chance to jump on the ice on Try Hockey for Free Day, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the rink, off Storke Road next to Girsh Park in Goleta.

No ice skating experience is required. Ice in Paradise will provide gear on a first-come, first-served basis, so participants are encouraged to arrive early. Sweatpants are the suggested attire, and kids who participate will receive a youth jersey to keep.

Ice in Paradise is the Central Coast's nonprofit ice arena that offers year 'round public skating sessions as well as eight-week skating school programs and ice recreation for all ages.

Visit www.iceinparadise.org or call 879-1550 for more information.

​— Jill Jamar for Ice in Paradise.