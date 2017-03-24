Ice in Paradise Hosts U.S. National Sled Hockey Team

Group is preparing to play in World Para Ice Hockey Championships tournament in South Korea

Despite being a double leg amputee just below the knees, UC Santa Barbara student Aaron Loy has found the drive to get on the ice and play sled hockey.

Loy was sitting at Ice in Paradise’s upstairs viewing area this week and watching the 2016-17 U.S. National Sled Hockey Team practice on-ice drills.

“I’m new to the sport,” said the 21-year-old economics and accounting major. “Seeing them practice is inspiring.”

The world-class athletes, with varying degrees of disabilities, were doing drills as they prepare to play in the World Para Ice Hockey Championships tournament in South Korea.

The team is entering the competition this spring as the defending gold medalist after claiming the 2015 championship in New York.

Those interested in learning more about the sport will have the opportunity on Saturday.

Ice in Paradise is hosting a free “Sled Hockey Exhibition” from 4:45 to 6 p.m. at its facility at 6985 Santa Felicia Drive in Goleta.

Anyone with physical disabilities will have the chance to receive on-ice lessons and sled alongside Team USA players at 6 p.m.

All equipment and instruction are provided free by Ice in Paradise staff. Wearing closed-toe shoes and long pants are suggested and no prior experience is necessary.

Event sign-ups start at 5 p.m.; contact Kellie Hays at [email protected] to sign up.

Sled hockey allows athletes with physical impairments to play hockey.

Players follow rules similar to ice hockey with the exception of the equipment.

Athletes sit in sleds that are on top of two hockey skate blades and players use two sticks that have metal picks sewn on the end to move.

“Hockey is already one of the fastest sports on earth,” said Larry Bruyere, general manager at Ice in Paradise. “Combine that with playing it in sleds on ice, and you could only imagine how exciting that can be.”

The team is scheduled to have its final training camp at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Ice and Paradise. The practice is free and open to the public.

The next stop for the men's team is traveling to San Jose for the USA Disabled Hockey Festival.

Bruyere said Ice and Paradise hopes to jump-start a sled hockey program while also helping team USA with their costs.

“We're excited to have the opportunity to host the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team as they prepare to embark on their trip to the world championship,” Bruyere said. “I couldn't think of a better way to give exposure to the sport while starting our adaptive sled hockey program at Ice in Paradise.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.