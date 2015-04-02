Ice in Paradise ‘Putting on the Roof’ with L.A. Kings Chariot Crew

The highly anticipated Ice in Paradise skating arena, slated to open in September, announces a special event from 3 to 5 p.m. this Friday, April 3.

The community is invited to be part of celebrating the next construction milestone for Ice in Paradise skating arena. Everyone is invited to see the construction progress up close for the “Putting on the Roof” celebration and family open house with the L.A. Kings Chariot Crew.

The L.A. Kings Chariot Crew will bring their Portable Street Hockey Rink, Inflatable Puck Shoot, give hockey tutorials and have giveaways. In addition to the hockey activities, there will be face painting for the kids. This is also an opportunity to meet and talk with the newly hired general manager of the Ice in Paradise Arena, Larry Bruyere, and learn more about figure skating and the other programs Ice in Paradise will offer.

“We invite you to join us on Friday, April 3 as we celebrate this very exciting milestone," said Kathy Mintzer, Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association board president. "Bring your entire family out to our site and learn more about Ice in Paradise.”

Construction is on target to be completed by mid-September. The address of the Ice in Paradise construction site is 6985 Santa Felicia off of Storke Road behind Home Depot in Goleta.

"We still need donations from community members to help finish the inside of the arena,” campaign director Jennifer Ono said.

GSBISA has recently launched its Buy-a-Brick Program, which allows all members of the community to become donors and have their names etched into custom sidewalk bricks that will be on display for all to see in their outdoor Donor Park in front of the ice skating arena. Purchase of engraved bricks is 100 percent tax deductible.

— Jennifer Ono is the capital campaign director for the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association.