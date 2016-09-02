Ice in Paradise Receives $10,000 Grant From Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

Ice in Paradise is proud to announce that it has received a $10,000 Quality of Life grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.

The award was one of 107 grants totaling over $735,482 awarded by the Reeve Foundation to nonprofit organizations nationwide that provide more opportunities, access and daily quality of life for individuals living with paralysis, their families and caregivers.

Conceived by the late Dana Reeve, the program has awarded over 2,600 grants totaling over $19 million since 1999.

Ice in Paradise will use the grant for the purchase of sleds for sled hockey and its adaptive ice sports program for youth and adults.

“The Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association and Ice in Paradise is deeply honored to be recognized by the Reeve Foundation for our program,” said Jack Norqual, chair of Ice in Paradise’s board of directors.

“Although we have been open less than a year, our state-of-the-art arena has already won design awards for accessibility. We are committed to providing a year-round ice recreation opportunity for our community and our many visitors. We are carefully planning our adaptive sports programs and this first acquisition of 10-15 sleds will help us launch our sled hockey program for youth and adults in Santa Barbara County,” Norqual said.

“The Reeve Foundation is committed to supporting programs and resources that foster independent living, improved health and community engagement,” said Donna Valente, director of Quality of Life Grants for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. “The recognized grantees are instrumental to our work at the Reeve Foundation as we strive to serve the disability community with a roadmap of resources and programs to enhance their quality of life.”

Awarded twice yearly, grant requests were evaluated and scored based on a rigorous review process to determine funding for organizations that improve daily life for those living with paralysis, as well as their families and caregivers.

This cycle, the Reeve Foundation strategically focused on projects that address the needs of people with paralysis living in underserved areas, designated as groups or county or civil divisions in which residents have a shortage of personal health services or face economic, cultural or linguistic barriers to healthcare.



The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Quality of Life Grants Program was created to address the myriad needs of children and adults living with paralysis, as well as provide assistance and education to their families and caregivers.

Funded programs serve individuals living with paralysis caused by injuries, diseases or birth conditions, including but not limited to stroke, spina bifida, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The grants support innovative initiatives that aim to increase quality of life by improving physical and emotional health, broadening community engagement, and increasing independence.

Quality of Life grants are funded through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living.

— Tonya Crandall represents Ice in Paradise.