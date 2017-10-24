Ice in Paradise Thanks Santa Barbara County

The Board of Directors of Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association, which operates Ice in Paradise in Goleta, Monday announced its gratitude to District Attorney Joyce Dudley, the Environmental Health Services Department, and the County Fire Department for their professionalism and assistance identifying and complying with hazardous materials reporting and compliance obligations.

The nonprofit organization has signed a stipulated court order for future compliance with these requirements.

“The safety of our skaters and of the broader community is our top priority,” said Board Chair Jack Norqual. “Our facility uses state-of-the-art equipment and has passed government on-site safety inspections.

"We learned that we were not in compliance with California’s online information reporting requirements for the refrigerant we use at the rink.

"When the district attorney brought this to our attention, we complied immediately, and hired a nationally recognized team to help review our training and compliance practices.

"We are truly grateful that the county brought this issue to our attention, it has made us a stronger, better prepared community resource,” he said.

The Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization operating Ice in Paradise, a public ice skating and ice recreational facility for the surrounding Santa Barbara community.

The state-of-the-art ice arena provides year-round ice recreation for people of all ages and abilities, and partners with schools and nonprofit programs to make sure everyone has access to ice sports.

— Jack Norqual for Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association.