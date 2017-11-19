Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:05 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Ice in Paradise Show Gets Up Close, Personal With Olympic Skaters

By Alison DeLorenzo Juricek for Ice in Paradise | November 19, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Tickets to the 2017 Ice in Paradise Holiday Show — Holidays Around the World: Olympic Style — are now on sale at the Ice in Paradise front desk, 6985 Santa Felicia Drive, Goleta.

Performances, featuring 2017 U.S. National Champion Nathan Chen, are at noon and 5 p.m. Dec. 16.

Tickets are $20 and $30. Tickets for the Meet and Greet the Champions After 5 p.m. Show Party are $18, which includes hors d'oeuvres, a hot chocolate and dessert station, and a no host bar. All tickets are on a first come, first served basis.

Along with local skaters, the following champion ice skaters are scheduled to appear.

Chen — 2017 U.S. National Champion, 2017 Four Continents Champion, 2017 Rostelecom Cup Champion, 2017 U.S. International Classic Champion, 2016 Finlandia Trophy Champion, 2016 Grand Prix Final Silver Medalist, 2016 NHK Silver Medalist, 2016 U.S. Bronze Medalist.

Brendan Kerry — 2018 and 2014 Olympic competitor, five-time Australian National Champion (2011, 2013-16), 2017 Lombardia Trophy Bronze Medalist, 2017 Ondrej Nepela Trophy Bronze Medalist.

Grant Hochstein — Two time U.S. Senior Men Pewter Medalist, 2016 ISU Nebelhorn Trophy Bronze Medalist, 2016 Top Ten Finish World Championships.

Caroline Zhang — 2008 U.S. Ladies Bronze Medalist, 2007 World Junior Champion, Two time Four Continents Bronze Medalist, 2006 Junior Grand Prix Final Champion.

Jonathan Cassar — 2017 U.S. Open Professional Champion, 2006 U.S. Collegiate Junior Champion, 2008 U.S. Collegiate Silver Medalist, U.S. National & International competitor.

Scott Dyer — 2017 Southwest Pacific Regional Champion, 2010 U.S. Junior Pewter Medalist, 2006 and 2007 U.S. Novice Pewter Medalist, 2012 Top Ten Finish U.S. Championships Senior Men.

Tessa Hong — 2014 U.S. Intermediate Champion, 2012 U.S. Juvenile Champion, 2017 Top Ten Finish U.S. Championships Senior Ladies.

Sebastian Payannet — 2013 U.S. Collegiate Silver Medalist, U.S. National Championships competitor (2015, 2016, 2017).

For more information, visit www.iceinparadise.org. Ice in Paradise is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to providing a public ice skating arena to serve communities of Santa Barbara County and beyond.

— Alison DeLorenzo Juricek for Ice in Paradise.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 