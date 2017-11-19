Ice in Paradise Show Gets Up Close, Personal With Olympic Skaters

Tickets to the 2017 Ice in Paradise Holiday Show — Holidays Around the World: Olympic Style — are now on sale at the Ice in Paradise front desk, 6985 Santa Felicia Drive, Goleta.

Performances, featuring 2017 U.S. National Champion Nathan Chen, are at noon and 5 p.m. Dec. 16.

Tickets are $20 and $30. Tickets for the Meet and Greet the Champions After 5 p.m. Show Party are $18, which includes hors d'oeuvres, a hot chocolate and dessert station, and a no host bar. All tickets are on a first come, first served basis.

Along with local skaters, the following champion ice skaters are scheduled to appear.

Chen — 2017 U.S. National Champion, 2017 Four Continents Champion, 2017 Rostelecom Cup Champion, 2017 U.S. International Classic Champion, 2016 Finlandia Trophy Champion, 2016 Grand Prix Final Silver Medalist, 2016 NHK Silver Medalist, 2016 U.S. Bronze Medalist.

Brendan Kerry — 2018 and 2014 Olympic competitor, five-time Australian National Champion (2011, 2013-16), 2017 Lombardia Trophy Bronze Medalist, 2017 Ondrej Nepela Trophy Bronze Medalist.

Grant Hochstein — Two time U.S. Senior Men Pewter Medalist, 2016 ISU Nebelhorn Trophy Bronze Medalist, 2016 Top Ten Finish World Championships.

Caroline Zhang — 2008 U.S. Ladies Bronze Medalist, 2007 World Junior Champion, Two time Four Continents Bronze Medalist, 2006 Junior Grand Prix Final Champion.

Jonathan Cassar — 2017 U.S. Open Professional Champion, 2006 U.S. Collegiate Junior Champion, 2008 U.S. Collegiate Silver Medalist, U.S. National & International competitor.

Scott Dyer — 2017 Southwest Pacific Regional Champion, 2010 U.S. Junior Pewter Medalist, 2006 and 2007 U.S. Novice Pewter Medalist, 2012 Top Ten Finish U.S. Championships Senior Men.

Tessa Hong — 2014 U.S. Intermediate Champion, 2012 U.S. Juvenile Champion, 2017 Top Ten Finish U.S. Championships Senior Ladies.

Sebastian Payannet — 2013 U.S. Collegiate Silver Medalist, U.S. National Championships competitor (2015, 2016, 2017).

For more information, visit www.iceinparadise.org. Ice in Paradise is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to providing a public ice skating arena to serve communities of Santa Barbara County and beyond.

— Alison DeLorenzo Juricek for Ice in Paradise.