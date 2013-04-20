Icelandic Band Sigur Rós Heats Up the Santa Barbara Bowl
Jónsi Birgisson, Georg Hólm and Ágúst Ævar Gunnarsson fill the air with their unique post-rock sound
By Garrett Geyer, Noozhawk Contributor | @NoozhawkNews
| April 20, 2013 | 3:28 p.m.
Fresh from an appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Annual Festival in Indio, the Icelandic ambient/post-rock band Sigur Rós lit up the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday night.
With frontman and singer Jónsi Birgisson playing his familiar bowed guitar, Georg Hólm on bass and Ágúst Ævar Gunnarsson masterfully beating the drums, the trio provided the packed Bowl audience with a preview of their newest album, Kveikur, due to be released in early June.
Friday’s concert was promoted by Nederlander Concerts.
Jónsi Birgisson is well known for playing a bowed guitar. (Garrett Geyer
/ Noozhawk photo)
Jónsi Birgisson and Sigur Rós just played at the 2013 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Annual Festival. (Garrett Geyer
/ Noozhawk photo)
