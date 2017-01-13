Ideas Sought on Expanding County Bus Service

The Independent Living Resource Center (ILRC), which assists individuals with disabilities through a variety of services, also advocates for improving their access to transportation, health care, and public buildings.

On Jan. 19, there will be a Board of Supervisors hearing on the topic of unmet transit needs in Santa Barbara County and ILRC is interested in hearing from those who would like low-cost, reliable bus service countywide. The board can provide more frequent bus service in the county, if enough people request it.

For some time now, the ILRC has been impacted by the lack of affordable and reliable bus service from South County to North County. With three employees who rely on public transportation, this has limited their frequency to provide resources to the community, as well as to attend important countywide meetings often held in the Santa Ynez, Lompoc and Santa Maria areas.

Currently, the only way to get from Santa Barbara to Santa Ynez or Santa Maria Valley areas and back in the same day is via Greyhound or Amtrak transports. Due to the infrequency of these transit options, individuals have to return late in the evening, often when local buses stop running.

These 12-14 hour days are a challenge for employers due to overtime and unduly harsh on employees, particularly those with disabilities.

ILRC also is seeking input from other small businesses and nonprofits that are impacted and would benefit from a commuter service that was South County-to-North County oriented at least a few days a week.

Contact Jacob Lesner-Buxton at [email protected] to learn about this issue or share your story.

— Jacob Lesner-Buxton for Independent Living Resource Center.