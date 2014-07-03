IdeaWork Studios Builds New Brand Identity for Allen Construction

Branding and interactive agency IdeaWork Studios introduces the new identity of local custom builder Allen Construction, formerly known as Allen Associates.

A pioneer in the green building movement, Allen Construction is a producer of award-winning residential and commercial projects in Santa Barbara for more than 30 years, and serves the Ventura and Los Angeles areas.

IdeaWork Studios, regularly lauded for its branding work around the country, always considers it an honor to bring its expertise to local clients.

“We’re a Santa Barbara agency — we were founded here nearly 15 years ago,” IdeaWork founder and chief creative officer Jay Schwartz said. “We have offices in Las Vegas and New York City, and our clientele is national, but there’s always something special about working here in Santa Barbara for someone here in Santa Barbara.

“Our work for the Allen brand was extensive — we dismantled the old identity, and began from scratch. There are five different divisions within Allen Construction, which each had disparate identities. Our brand strategy rebuilt the Allen brand from the ground up, which included renaming the company and their divisions, under the name Allen Construction, ultimately paring it down to a more concise, unified identity. This better reflects the company’s craftsmanship and services, and makes it more intuitive for their customers, and potential customers.”

In addition to the name change, the identity includes an entirely new website complete with custom content management system, visual style guide extending through to all client touch points, social media strategy, and new logo and marketing materials.

“Nothing we do is off the shelf,” Schwartz said. “Our solutions are one-of-a-kind, for each and every client.”

Indicative of the elevated level of building within the Santa Barbara area, the rebranding strategy reflects the luxury market, and Allen Construction’s products and services within it.

“Rebranding your company identity is very challenging. To rethink your image and change all that you are familiar with requires shifting gears and thinking outside the box to be successful,” said Karen Feeney, marketing manager for Allen Construction. “IdeaWork was the perfect company to guide us through our rebranding effort. They listened to what we hoped to achieve and offered a creative path to accomplish our goals. And they weren’t afraid to push us when we needed it. We have received a very positive response to our new, elegant and sophisticated look, from both inside and outside the company.”

IdeaWork Studios Inc. is a full-service branding and interactive agency with offices in Santa Barbara, New York and Las Vegas. IdeaWork prides itself on being the antidote to the big agency experience, proving that big things can come from small offices; the team focuses on excellence and efficiency, delivering big agency-quality work, but without the big agency bureaucracy. IdeaWork specializes in hospitality, nightlife, gaming and luxury industries. For more information, click here or like it on Facebook.

— Amber Rouleau is a publicist representing IdeaWork Studios.