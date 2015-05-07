Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:13 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

IdeaWork Studios, Chef Charlie Palmer Forge Partnership with Launch of Harvest Table

By Amber Rouleau for IdeaWork Studios | May 7, 2015 | 2:28 p.m.

Branding and interactive agency IdeaWork Studios has earned a reputation as an expert in the hospitality industry, forging long-standing relationships with many of the most esteemed chefs and hoteliers across the country.

Continuing its enduring partnership with renowned chef Charlie Palmer, IdeaWork Studios is pleased to announce the launch of the website for Harvest Table, the highly anticipated Napa Valley restaurant within Harvest Inn by Charlie Palmer, for which IdeaWork was also tapped.

“We’ve worked together on numerous projects with Chef Palmer, most recently Upper Story by Charlie Palmer and Crimson & Rye, both in New York,” says Jay Schwartz, founder and chief creative officer of IdeaWork Studios. “We also had the privilege of rebranding the Harvest Inn. Given our intimate knowledge of the hotel and the property, we were able to seamlessly parlay that into an evocative website for Harvest Table.”

The agency was responsible for the design and development of the website, which features a custom content management system as well as responsive design, allowing for a consistent user experience, whether mobile, tablet or desktop based. In addition, IdeaWork Studios also created typography, signage and other brand components for the restaurant.

“There is no greater compliment than having a client enlist you for new projects, time and time again,” Schwartz said. “We’re honored to have established such a fundamental partnership with Chef Palmer — from a premier event facility in Manhattan to an inspired wine country restaurant in the heart of Napa Valley, we are stewards of his remarkable brands, and take immense pride in what we do. We value our relationship, and endeavor always to deliver exceptional work accordingly.”

IdeaWork Studios Inc. is a full-service branding and interactive agency with offices in Santa Barbara, New York and Las Vegas. IdeaWork prides itself on being the antidote to the big-agency experience; the team focuses on excellence and efficiency, delivering big-agency quality work, but without the big-agency bureaucracy. IdeaWork specializes in hospitality, nightlife, gaming and luxury industries.

For more information visit them online by clicking here, or like them on Facebook by clicking here. For more information on Harvest Table, visit them online by clicking here.

— Amber Rouleau is a publicist representing IdeaWork Studios.

 

