IdeaWork Studios Introduces Website for Raw Food Chef Matthew Kenney

Raw food chef Matthew Kenney has a new hub for his burgeoning enterprise, at MatthewKenneyCuisine.com.

The website, just launched by renowned branding and interactive agency IdeaWork Studios, showcases the chef’s many endeavors, from which he’s earned a reputation for elevating raw food, both flavor-wise and visually.

“Matthew Kenney is the expert in raw food,” IdeaWork Studios founder and chief creative officer Jay Schwartz said. “This site is incredibly substantial. It was built to solve business problems for the chef and his growing empire, which includes his restaurants, education platform, TV shows, branded products, consulting services, and other arenas of innovation and information. It’s remarkably far-reaching.”

Now entering its 15th year, IdeaWork has crafted identities, developed brands and creative strategies, and implemented elements for some of the most esteemed names in fine dining.

“It was our task to develop a site that reflects the unprocessed, clean ethos of the Matthew Kenney brand, aesthetically and functionally,” Schwartz said.

The site, which runs on IdeaWork’s custom content management system, allows the chef and his team to easily manage the wealth of information. It’s also responsive, so users have a strong mobile experience, a crucial component.

“Matthew Kenney’s cuisine begets an unprocessed elegance, and this new site — in design and architecture — showcases this completely,” Schwartz said.

— Amber Rouleau is a publicist representing IdeaWork Studios.