IdeaWork Studios Taps Into Santa Barbara’s History to Rebrand Hotel Milo

Branding and interactive agency IdeaWork Studios, renowned for its work with prominent boutique hotels and fine restaurants around the country, has recently completed a major rebranding, right here in Santa Barbara.

The former Hotel Oceana, now Hotel Milo, was strategically rebranded under the guidance of the local agency’s founder and chief creative officer, Jay Schwartz.

“The location of the hotel served as our inspiration,” Schwartz said. “The name — Hotel Milo — pays homage to an historic Santa Barbara visionary, while also allowing us to tip our hat to the present and future growth of the city, including the neighboring Funk Zone.”

In addition to the new name, IdeaWork was responsible for the logo, collateral, and establishing the hotel’s mood and vibe.

“Our goal is effortless elegance. Hotel Milo is youthful and energetic, a place guests could consider their Santa Barbara guest house," Schwartz said. "As a Santa Barbara-based agency, and a dedicated Santa Barbarian, it was a treat to work on a local property.”

Locals can also catch Schwartz, an established street painter, at the upcoming I Madonnari festival, where he’ll be sharing his ephemeral art for the 22nd year.

IdeaWork Studios Inc. is a full-service interactive agency with offices in Santa Barbara, New York and Las Vegas. IdeaWork prides itself on being the antidote to the big agency experience, proving that big things can come from small offices; the team focuses on excellence and efficiency, delivering big agency-quality work, but without the big agency bureaucracy. IdeaWork specializes in hospitality, nightlife, gaming, and luxury industries.

— Amber Rouleau is a publicist representing IdeaWork Studios.