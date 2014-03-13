Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 8:08 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

IdeaWork Studios Sweeps American Advertising Awards, Including Best in Show

By Amber Rouleau for IdeaWork Studios | March 13, 2014 | 8:15 a.m.

Branding and interactive agency IdeaWork Studios has swept the podium at the American Advertising Federation of Santa Barbara’s American Advertising Awards, held Tuesday night in Santa Barbara.

IdeaWork Studios won a remarkable eight awards, including Bronze, Silver, Gold and the prestigious Best in Show Award.

The mission of the AAA competition is to recognize and reward creative excellence in the art of advertising. In its 15th year, IdeaWork was founded in Santa Barbara, and represents prestigious clients around the country, including many in the hospitality industry, for which the AAA lauded the agency’s exceptional work, including:

Bronze Awards

» The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges website
» The Line Hotel website

Silver Awards

» Villard Michel Richard website
» Paramount Hotel website

Gold Awards

» Pomme Palais website
» The Inn at Pound Ridge by Jean-Georges branding and website
» Gansevoort Hotel Group website

Best in Show

» Pomme Palais website

“It’s a particular honor to receive Best in Show,” said Jay Schwartz,   Jay IdeaWork Studios' founder and chief creative officer. “I founded IdeaWork with a particular principle: be the antidote to the big agency experience. Our size empowers our direct approach. We’re doers, and we focus solely on providing the highest quality work with the highest level of service. We are very proud of the reputation we’ve earned, and these awards are representative of that.”

IdeaWork Studios Inc. is a full-service interactive agency with offices in Santa Barbara, New York City and Las Vegas. IdeaWork prides itself on being the antidote to the big agency experience, proving that big things can come from small offices; the team focuses on excellence and efficiency, delivering big agency-quality work, but without the big agency bureaucracy. IdeaWork specializes in fine dining, fitness, hospitality, nightlife, gaming and luxury industries.

For more information visit them online by clicking here, or like them on Facebook by clicking here.

— Amber Rouleau is a publicist representing IdeaWork Studios.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 