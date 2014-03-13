IdeaWork Studios Sweeps American Advertising Awards, Including Best in Show

Branding and interactive agency IdeaWork Studios has swept the podium at the American Advertising Federation of Santa Barbara’s American Advertising Awards, held Tuesday night in Santa Barbara.

IdeaWork Studios won a remarkable eight awards, including Bronze, Silver, Gold and the prestigious Best in Show Award.

The mission of the AAA competition is to recognize and reward creative excellence in the art of advertising. In its 15th year, IdeaWork was founded in Santa Barbara, and represents prestigious clients around the country, including many in the hospitality industry, for which the AAA lauded the agency’s exceptional work, including:

Bronze Awards

» The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges website

» The Line Hotel website

Silver Awards

» Villard Michel Richard website

» Paramount Hotel website

Gold Awards

» Pomme Palais website

» The Inn at Pound Ridge by Jean-Georges branding and website

» Gansevoort Hotel Group website

Best in Show

» Pomme Palais website

“It’s a particular honor to receive Best in Show,” said Jay Schwartz, Jay IdeaWork Studios' founder and chief creative officer. “I founded IdeaWork with a particular principle: be the antidote to the big agency experience. Our size empowers our direct approach. We’re doers, and we focus solely on providing the highest quality work with the highest level of service. We are very proud of the reputation we’ve earned, and these awards are representative of that.”

IdeaWork Studios Inc. is a full-service interactive agency with offices in Santa Barbara, New York City and Las Vegas. IdeaWork prides itself on being the antidote to the big agency experience, proving that big things can come from small offices; the team focuses on excellence and efficiency, delivering big agency-quality work, but without the big agency bureaucracy. IdeaWork specializes in fine dining, fitness, hospitality, nightlife, gaming and luxury industries.

