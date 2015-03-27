IdeaWork Studios Wins 10 Awards from American Advertising Federation of Santa Barbara

For the second year in a row, branding and interactive agency IdeaWork Studios has been a notable recipient at the American Advertising Federation of Santa Barbara’s American Advertising Awards, held Thursday night in Santa Barbara.

IdeaWork Studios earned 10 awards (including two for Santa Barbara projects), following up on last year’s awards achievement, when it was lauded with eight awards.

The mission of the AAA competition is to recognize and reward creative excellence in the art of advertising. Now in its 16th year, IdeaWork was founded in Santa Barbara and represents prestigious clients around the country.

“The Addys are a particular honor,” founder and chief creative officer Jay Schwartz said. “The awards we received represent the range of IdeaWork’s talent, including comprehensive branding, interactive and web development. We’re proud of the work we do — nationally and locally — and honored to be so acknowledged.”

Gold Awards

Jean-Georges Holiday Social Video

International House Hotel Website

Evening Bar Branding Campaign

Silver Awards

Aldo Sohm Wine Bar Branding

Little Park Branding

Le Bernardin Privé Branding

Harvest Inn by Charlie Palmer Branding

Bronze Awards

Gansevoort Hotel Group Website Refresh

Allen Construction Rebrand

Hotel Milo Branding

IdeaWork Studios Inc. is a full-service branding and interactive agency with offices in Santa Barbara, New York and Las Vegas. IdeaWork prides itself on being the antidote to the big-agency experience; the team focuses on excellence and efficiency, delivering big-agency quality work, but without the big-agency bureaucracy. IdeaWork specializes in hospitality, nightlife, gaming, and luxury industries. For more information, click here or like them on Facebook by clicking here.

— Amber Rouleau is a publicist representing IdeaWork Studios.