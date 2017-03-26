IdeaWork Studios Wins Four American Advertising Awards

Santa Barbara-based branding and interactive agency IdeaWork Studios was recognized four times at the 2017 American Advertising Awards – Coastal California Competition, held recently in Santa Barbara.

IdeaWork, interactive and branding specialists for the hospitality industry, won two Gold awards for its work for Michelin-starred chef, Daniel Boulud, including the design and development of his corporate website, Daniel Boulud.

The website serves as the central hub for Boulud’s culinary and philanthropic ventures, as well as the website for his DBGB restaurants, for which the agency injected the soul of the venue’s personality online.

The agency was also awarded for its bespoke work on behalf of Lumina Point Resort, a boutique luxury eco-resort in the Bahamas, as well as for New York City’s 11 Howard hotel, from design icon Anda Andrei and property magnate Aby Rosen.

The mission of the AAA competition is to recognize and reward creative excellence in the art of advertising. Now in its 18th year, IdeaWork was founded in Santa Barbara, and represents clients around the country.

“The Addy’s are a particular honor,” said Jay Schwartz, founder and chief creative officer. “The awards we received represent the scope of IdeaWork’s talent. We’re proud of the work we do, nationally and locally, and honored to be so acknowledged.”

A complete list of the awards is as follows: Gold Award - consumer website: DBGB Daniel Boulud; Gold Award - consumer website: Daniel Boulud; Gold award - consumer website: Lumina Point; Silver Award - consumer website: 11 Howard.

— Amber Rouleau for IdeaWork Studio.