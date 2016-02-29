Public Assistance Requested to Identify Suspects Using Stolen Credit Card For Shopping Spree

Three suspects purchased items at Santa Maria stores on Feb. 11

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance to identify and locate three suspects who are suspected of going on a shopping spree with a stolen credit card.

The three suspects, one male and two females, entered the Walmart and Best Buy in Santa Maria on Feb. 11 and fraudulently purchased a television, vacuum, notebooks, a surveillance system and other items using the stolen credit card.

The three were captured on video surveillance.

If you recognize these individuals or have any information that would assist investigators with this case, you are asked to call Deputy Esparza at the Sheriff’s Santa Maria sub-station at 805-934-6150.

To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171 or go to our website at http://www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.

— Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.