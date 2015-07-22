Santa Barbara Police Release Name of Man Killed By Train

Advice

Thomas Henry Grimm, 59, of Santa Barbara died Monday night when struck near the zoo

Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally injured Monday night when he was struck by an Amtrak train near the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The body of Thomas Henry Grimm, 59, of Santa Barbara, was found about 250 yard east of Niños Drive, authorities said.

At about 5:40 p.m., dispatchers received a call that the train had struck a pedestrian in the area between Ninõs Drive and Los Patos Way, Santa Barbara Police Sgt. Eric Beecher told Noozhawk earlier this week.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, where Grimm was confirmed dead.

"We found him next to the train," Beecher said.

The train, the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, was full of passengers, and was stopped on the tracks for about two and half hours while the coroner and Union Pacific Railroad police investigated, he said.

