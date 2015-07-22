Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:29 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara Police Release Name of Man Killed By Train

Thomas Henry Grimm, 59, of Santa Barbara died Monday night when struck near the zoo

Police say Thomas Henry Grimm, 59, of Santa Barbara was the man killed Monday night when struck by an Amtrak train near the Santa Barbara Zoo.
Police say Thomas Henry Grimm, 59, of Santa Barbara was the man killed Monday night when struck by an Amtrak train near the Santa Barbara Zoo. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 22, 2015 | 2:40 p.m.

Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally injured Monday night when he was struck by an Amtrak train near the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The body of Thomas Henry Grimm, 59, of Santa Barbara, was found about 250 yard east of Niños Drive, authorities said.

At about 5:40 p.m., dispatchers received a call that the train had struck a pedestrian in the area between Ninõs Drive and Los Patos Way, Santa Barbara Police Sgt. Eric Beecher told Noozhawk earlier this week.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, where Grimm was confirmed dead.

"We found him next to the train," Beecher said.

The train, the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, was full of passengers, and was stopped on the tracks for about two and half hours while the coroner and Union Pacific Railroad police investigated, he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 