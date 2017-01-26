Sheriff’s Department Releases Name of County Jail Inmate Who Died in December

The 69-year-old Santa Barbara County Jail inmate who died last month has been identified, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Benjamin Karsokas, of Isla Vista, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Dec. 26 for a cardiac-related emergency, sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Karsokas was pronounced dead at the hospital, Hoover said.

His name was withheld until the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office could locate next of kin, according to Hoover.

The cause of death is pending the final report from the forensic pathologist, Hoover said.

“No indications of foul play were found during the investigation into the decedent’s death,” Hoover said.

At about 9:50 p.m., Karsokas suffered a cardiac related medical emergency while incarcerated at the jail, authorities said.

Karsokas was in the dormitory housing area of the jail and was discovered by another inmate who notified custody staff for assistance, according to Hoover.

Karsokas was unresponsive while being transported by ambulance to the hospital and life-saving procedures were performed, but he was pronounced dead at around 11:50 p.m. at the emergency room, authorities said.

Karsokas was in jail custody after being booked Dec. 22 by the Santa Barbara Police Department for a failure to appear warrant and on a charge of obstructing and resisting a public officer, according to Hoover.

