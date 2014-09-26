Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 12:25 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

iGeeks Santa Barbara Launches iPhone Repair Service

By iGeeks Santa Barbara | September 26, 2014 | 10:13 a.m.

Dan Guerrera

No more does a cracked iPhone screen in the middle of your contract mean you’ll have to shell out hundreds for a repair or a new phone. iGeeks Santa Barbara brings a growing tradition of lightning fast, high quality iPhone repair to this beach front Southern California community.

iGeeks Santa Barbara was founded in 2012 at San Diego State University.

Entrepreneur Christopher Luna knew there had to be a better way to deal with broken iPhones and gained the training and experience needed to become a master technician in repairing any Apple iPhone model.

In 2014, Dan Guerrera learned the trade from Luna and decided to expand the five-star Yelp rated single shop and franchise the iGeeks brand. He continues to train each franchisee, ensuring the high quality, super speedy turnaround time, and low cost associated with the iGeeks name.

Through this decision, iGeeks Santa Barbara was born.

iGeeks is affordable and easy for college students and suburban moms alike. Booking an appointment is as easy as surfing the web and can be done at its website by clicking here.

When you head to their repair clinic, you’ll appreciate the fact that there’s ample parking so customers won’t spend longer looking for a place to park than it takes for phones to be fixed.

