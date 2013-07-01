Ignacio Gallardo Named Director of UCSB Career Services

Ignacio Gallardo has been named director of Career Services at UC Santa Barbara, effective immediately.
Gallardo brings more than 10 years of experience as a career counselor at UCSB, including two years as acting director.
As acting director, he was integral in strengthening relations between Career Services and both academic and administrative departments on the UCSB campus. He was at the forefront of launching Career Services’ new website.
He follows Micael Kemp, who retired in 2011.
— Dave Palmer represents UCSB Career Services.