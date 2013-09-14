Ignacio ‘Nash’ Torres of Santa Barbara, 1932-2013

Posted on September 14, 2013 | 12:01 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Ignacio “Nash” Torres, 81, of Santa Barbara passed away with his loving wife, Amelia, by his side on Tuesday morning, September 3, 2013.

He was born on July 31, 1932, in Santa Barbara to Gordon and Irene (Ríos) Torres. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1951. He served in the Naval Reserve. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and fought in the Korean conflict as an air defense artilleryman, earning the Purple Heart for injuries sustained while in combat. He recovered and was with his unit when the cease-fire was declared. Upon returning to Santa Barbara, he established his local business, Nash’s Maintenance, and ran it for approximately 21 years. He had been retired for 38 years.



In 1980, Nash met Amelia Aguirre. They were married in 1991 and lived a wonderful life together. In retirement, he was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge #613 in Santa Barbara for 21 years, sponsored in 1993 by Ray Morales. He loved the camaraderie and sense of community the Elks brotherhood offered. Nash was a good friend. He adored his children, his step-children and his extended family. He was an exceptional gardener, always willing to share his craft and his bounty. Orchids were one of his favorites.

He was preceded in death by his father; his mother; his brother, Lorenzo “Lencho” Torres; and his sister, Guadalupe (Torres) Hernandez.

Nash is survived by the love of his life of 33 years, Amelia (Martinez Aguirre) Torres; sister Connie (Don) Feltch; daughter Susan “Susie” Martinez of Ventura; son Valentino “Tino” (Sandra) Torres of San Ysidro; daughter Teresa “Terri” Rúiz of Santa Barbara; son Joe (Kim) Torres of Lompoc; son,Ernie (Wilma) Torres of Carpinteria; and six step-children, daughter,Amelia (Charlie) Scudiere of Pleasant Hill; daughter Karen (Jim) Rodriguez of Torrance; daughter Carmen (Paul) Swetland of Los Angeles; daughter Lourdes Adamson of Woodland; daughter Rosaura (Daniel) Marroquín of Ingleside, Texas; son Alfredo (Alicia) Aguirre of Fair Oaks, California; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The Torres family would like to express their deep appreciation to the health-care professionals of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for their loving attention and concern for the well-being of Nash. Additionally, the family would like to express gratitude for such comfort, dignity and care provided in his final days, which was also generously extended to family at his bedside.



Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2013, with rosary from 7-8 p.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2013, at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. Interment ceremony will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Cavalry Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara. Please join family and friends at a reception to be held at 12:30 p.m. in the Holy Cross Parish Hall.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in memory of Nash Torres to the nonprofit organization California-Hawaii Elks Major Project Inc., through the Elks Lodge # 613 BPOE, P.O. Box 6720, Santa Barbara 93160-6720.