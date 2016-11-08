Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:16 am | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 

Ignacio Sanchez, of Santa Barbara, 1949-2016

By | November 8, 2016 | 10:15 a.m.

Ignacio Sanchez
Ignacio Sanchez

Ignacio Sanchez,  67, “El Frijol,” as he was affectionately called, died at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Nov. 6, 2016. Ignacio was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on May 8, 1949, to Juana and Jesus Sanchez.

Ignacio was a resident of Santa Barbara for close to 40 years. He was employed as a grounds-keeper at the Valley Club for approximately 37 years.

Ignacio had a passion for soccer and participated in various soccer leagues throughout the County of Santa Barbara. “El Frijol”, enjoyed dancing and was a very happy person who brought smiles to everyone he met; he was always the life of the party who gave people comfort and spirit.

He is survived by his children: Ignacio (Lucy) Sanchez, Christina (Eric) Mathieu, Norma (David) Frausto, Jesus Torres, and Jonathan Sanchez. He also leaves a sister, Bertha (Felipe) Macias, and many grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

A Rosary service will take place a 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Dr. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, also at Holy Cross Church. A private intermittent for immediate family will be held at a later date at Goleta Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, make a donation to EasyLift or Santa Barbara Visiting Nurses.

Arrangements by Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services, 895-8409.   

