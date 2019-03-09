IHOPs Hope Customers Will Flip For Free Pancakes and Donate to Cottage Children’s Medical Center

IHOP restaurants in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will celebrate IHOP Free Pancake Day, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.
The restaurants will be offering guests a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes to encourage a donation to Cottage Children’s Medical Center, a member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Each year, IHOP partners with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for this fundraising event. Since 2006, IHOP’s Pancake Day has raised more than $30 million for its charity partners.
Formerly called IHOP National Pancake Day, the event has been renamed IHOP Free Pancake Day. Participating IHOPs include:
In southern Santa Barbara
1701 State St., downtown Santa Barbara, 805-898-1886.
4765 Calle Real, Goleta, 805-967-3030.
1114 Casitas Pass Road, Carpinteria, 805-566-4926.
In Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo
202 Nicholson Ave, Santa Maria, 805-925-1513.
212 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo, 805-547-9140.
For more about Cottage Health, visit www.cottagehealth.org.
— Maria Zate for Cottage Children’s Medical Center.