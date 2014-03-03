IHOPs Serving Free Pancakes to Benefit Cottage Children’s Hospital

IHOP restaurants in Santa Barbara County will be celebrating National Pancake Day this year on Tuesday (also Mardi Gras) by offering guests a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes throughout the day and night.

IHOP is partnering with the Children’s Miracle Network to encourage guests who enjoy free pancakes to make a donation to benefit Cottage Children’s Hospital in Santa Barbara.

Enjoy a short stack of pancakes between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, and please remember to make a donation to help children fighting illness and injury.

IHOP restaurants in the southern Santa Barbara area are located at 1701 State St. in Santa Barbara, 4765 Calle Real in Santa Barbara (Goleta) and 1114 Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria, Other restaurants are located at 212 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo and 202 Nicholson Ave. in Santa Maria.

The nonprofit Cottage Health System is the parent organization of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and its associated Cottage Children’s Hospital and Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

— Maria Zate is the manager of marketing and public affairs for Cottage Health System.