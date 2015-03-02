Local IHOPs Serving Up Free Pancakes to Benefit Cottage Children’s Hospital

IHOP restaurants in Santa Barbara County will be celebrating National Pancake Day this year on Tuesday, March 3 by offering guests a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes throughout the day and night.

IHOP is partnering with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to encourage guests who enjoy free pancakes to make a donation to benefit Cottage Children’s Hospital in Santa Barbara. Click here for more information.

Enjoy a short stack of pancakes on March 3rd and please remember to make a donation to help children fighting illness and injury at Cottage Children’s Hospital, a member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The event will be available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at the following locations:

Southern Santa Barbara area:

» 1701 State St., Santa Barbara, 805.898.1886

» 4765 Calle Real, Santa Barbara (Goleta), 805.967.3030

» 1114 Casitas Pass Road, Carpinteria, 805.566.4926

San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria:

» 212 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo, 805.547.9140

» 202 Nicholson Ave, Santa Maria, 805.925.1513

— Maria Zate is a spokeswoman for Cottage Health System.