Il Divo Bringing ‘A Musical Affair’ to Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre

By Jesse Lee Weiss for Nederlander Concerts | January 20, 2014 | 3:13 p.m.

The record-breaking classical crossover group Il Divo will be performing at the Arlington Theatre at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 30. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. this Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets.

Il Divo is the world's first and most successful classical crossover group. The foursome has sold more than 26 million albums worldwide, achieved more than 50 No. 1 records, received 160 gold and platinum sales awards in more than 33 countries, and staged four groundbreaking world tours.

The international quartet is made up of tenor Urs Buhler of Switzerland, baritone Carlos Marin of Spain, pop artist Sébastien Izambard of France and tenor David Miller from the United States. As Il Divo first came to fruition in 2003, this year’s album and complementary concert series marks a milestone for the four singers as they commemorate the success of a 10-year career together.

The record-breaking classical crossover group will bring “Il Divo — A Musical Affair: The Greatest Songs of Broadway Live” to theaters around the world. The engagement supports the group’s sixth studio album, A Musical Affair. It’s their first compilation of songs inspired by Broadway shows such as Phantom of the Opera, Carousel and West Side Story, and features stellar duet partners Barbra Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth, Nicole Scherzinger, Heather Headley and Michael Ball.

The limited engagement of live concerts in NYC marked the first time the four members sang together on the Broadway stage. The show intertwines the most famous songs from Broadway musicals with the individual theatrical experiences of Carlos, David, Urs and Sébastien. Tony and Grammy Award winner Heather Headley was a featured guest for the entire run. The quartet members are no strangers to musical theater; Carlos was cast as Marius in Les Misérables when the show first premiered in Spain in 1993, while David played Rodolfo in Broadway’s La Bohème in 2003, which subsequently garnered seven Tony nominations.

The new show was developed by long-term Il Divo collaborator and artistic director Brian Burke (La Reve and Celine Dion’s residency shows in Las Vegas, Elton John, Rod Stewart and The Killers).

The album A Musical Affair showcases Il Divo’s signature romantic and emotional interpretation of heartfelt classics like “Some Enchanted Evening” (South Pacific), “Bring Him Home,” (Les Miserables), “Tonight,” (West Side Story), and more. Il Divo has also provided new arrangements for these much-loved songs, as well as invited familiar Broadway and pop artists to appear on certain tracks as their duet partners. These top musicians lend their talent in songs like “Music of the Night” (Phantom of the Opera) — live duet with Streisand; “All I Ask of You” (Phantom of the Opera) — duet with Kristin Chenoweth; “Memory” (Cats) — duet with Nicole Scherzinger; and “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” (The Lion King) — duet with Heather Headley.

Don’t miss your chance to experience "A Musical Affair" with Il Divo at the Arlington Theatre on March 30. Tickets range from $73 to $128, plus applicable service charges. The Arlington Theatre is located at 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara. Call 805.963.4408.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.

