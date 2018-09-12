Wednesday, September 12 , 2018, 10:03 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Illegal Cannabis Cultivation Leads to Seizure of Nearly 1,600 Plants

Operation involved marijuana grows in Tepusquet Canyon, Nipomo and Palos Verdes

Marijuana cultivation site.
Hundreds of marijuana plants were seized by law enforcement officers in a rural area east of Santa Maria. The operation, resulting in the seizure of nearly 1,600 marijuana plants, involved Nipomo, Santa Barbara County and Palos Verdes. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 12, 2018 | 9:14 p.m.

Nearly 1,600 marijuana plants at illegal cultivation sites have been destroyed during a multiple-agency operation involving three counties, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Last week, investigators served a series of search warrants in Nipomo, Santa Barbara County and Palos Verdes involving allegations about the illegal cultivation of marijuana.

“During the investigation, a 62-year-old Palos Verdes resident was determined to be involved in an illegal marijuana grow located on several properties in the Tepusquet area,” sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

That led to the serving of a search warrant on the 500 block of Via Estrada Drive in Palos Verdes. 

“While at the location, numerous documents were seized related to the illegal cultivation sites, as well as evidence of a false document filed with the county concerning the marijuana grow,” Hoover said.

At the same time, investigators also served search warrants at properties located on the 7900 block of Blazing Saddle Drive and the 1800 block of Tepusquet Road on the eastern edge of the Santa Maria Valley.

Investigators found a large marijuana cultivation site and an additional site that was being prepared to cultivate marijuana, Hoover said. 

In all, investigators eradicated more than 1,400 marijuana plants and noted environmental violations involving disruptions of the streambed and grading, she added.

A follow-up search warrant took investigators to the 800 block of Chata Steet in Nipomo, where a small amount of heroin and additional marijuana cultivation-related documents were located. 

During the eradication effort, investigators spotted a neighboring property on the 1800 block of Tepusquet Road with another illegal marijuana grow, leading to the removal of 174 plants from that site, Hoover said.

“Based on the evidence located, the Sheriff’s Office will be requesting the District Attorney’s Office review the information for potential charges related to the illegal marijuana cultivation and perjury,” Hoover said.

Authorities did not release names of the Palos Verdes man or other suspects. 

The operation involved the newly funded Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team focused on identifying illegal cultivators in Santa Barbara County. The goal of the team is to stop the illegal cultivation of marijuana and prevent the environmental crimes associated with these illegal grows, Hoover said. 

In addition to the Sheriff’s Department Special Investigations Bureau, the effort included members of the Santa Barbara Police Department, the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, district attorney’s investigators and the county’s Planning and Development Department.

“The Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office would like to take this opportunity to remind our community members that Santa Barbara County has developed a county ordinance that provides a path to legally cultivate marijuana within the county."

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

