Buellton Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of Illegal Cannabis Delivery Service

A follow-up search warrant results in the seizure of more than $60,000 in marijuana products as well as cash and unlicensed firearms

Illegal cannabis delivery service Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives seized more than $60,000 in cannabis products as well as cash and unlicensed firearms while investigating an illegal delivery service. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 18, 2019 | 8:45 p.m.

A speeding driver in Buellton led to the discovery of an illegal cannabis delivery service involving an 18-year-old, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

During the traffic stop related to speeding, a deputy spotted an open container of marijuana in the vehicle, according to Sgt. John Maxwell. 

Further investigation ended with the deputy finding the driver in possession of a large quantity of marijuana without a cannabis license.

“Detectives discovered the driver was participating in an unlicensed cannabis delivery service in various parts of Santa Barbara County,” Maxwell said. “The driver was not only too young to lawfully possess marijuana, but was also working for an unlicensed delivery service based in San Luis Obispo County.”

State law requires that cannabis delivery drivers be at least 21 years of age.

As the investigation continued, detectives executed a search warrant, which resulted in the seizure of more than $60,000 in cannabis products, including various types of dried marijuana flowers or “bud,” vape pens and edibles.  

About $7,600 in cash was seized, as well as two unlicensed firearms.  

The suspected driver’s name and hometown were not released.

Maxwell said additional arrests were pending as the case remained under investigation.

The sheriff’s department contracts with Buellton to provide law enforcement services in the city. 

The Santa Barbara County Cannabis Compliance Team was founded in June 2018 and is made up of personnel a variety of county departments. The team primarily focuses on unlicensed and illegal cannabis operations within the county and the safety of the public.

Several months ago, the team busted multiple illegal cannabis growing operations in the North County.

