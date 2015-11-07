Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:29 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Authorities to Clean Up Illegal Encampments on Butterfly Beach in Montecito

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | November 7, 2015 | 9:00 p.m.

Responding to the public’s complaints about illegal encampments on local beaches, Santa Barbara County authorities are moving to clean up a stretch of Butterfly Beach below the Santa Barbara Cemetery in Montecito.

Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said deputies and crews from the county Public Works Department on Friday walked the area below the bluffs along the 900 block of Channel Drive.

The contingent handed out and posted warning notices reminding individuals that a county ordinance prohibits overnight occupancy and temporary dwellings on the beach.

“The notice states that individuals have until Nov. 9 to remove all personal property from the area,” Hoover said Saturday.

She said the Sheriff’s Department has received a large number of complaints about illegal camping on the far west end of Butterfly Beach, along with reports of human waste, illegal fires and concerns over trash and property that has accumulated.

Deputies have been patrolling the area and writing citations, but Hoover said the violations have been persistent.

She said all personal property left on the beach will be removed Monday and stored at the county’s Flood Control Maintenance Shop at 4568 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

By law, the material must be held for 90 days before it can be destroyed.

