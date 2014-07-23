Illegal Food Vendor Enforcement Planned During Old Spanish Days

Due to public health concerns stemming from the increasing presence of illegal food vendors around the Old Spanish Days Fiesta parades and venues, the Santa Barbara Police Department, the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will be strictly enforcing state and local ordinances pertaining to roving food vending during this year’s Fiesta.

Violators may be arrested or cited and may have their property, including money, seized as evidence of their illegal activity.

The following is a summary of some of the ordinances that will be enforced; for full descriptions please refer to the respective codes.

Santa Barbara Municipal Code 5.32.040, Permit Required

It shall be unlawful for any peddler or solicitor to peddle or solicit within the city without a permit issued by the tax and permit inspector.

Santa Barbara County Code of Ordinances Section 16-23, Health Permit Required

No person shall conduct, operate, or open to the public any business, occupation, activity or vending machine, whether or not at a fixed location, without having first obtained a health permit.

California Retail Food Code (Health & Safety Code) 114381(a), Permits

A food facility shall not be open for business without a valid permit.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.