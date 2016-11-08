Illness Forces Cancellation of Miloš’ UCSB Concert

UCSB Arts & Lectures regretfully announces the cancellation of Miloš with seven-piece ensemble, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Tues., April 4, at UCSB's Campbell Hall.
On the advice of his doctor, Miloš has canceled his tour, including his performance in Santa Barbara, in order to ensure complete recovery from a hand injury.
There are no plans at this time to reschedule the event. The Arts & Lectures ticket office will issue refunds to patrons holding tickets for the event in the next several weeks.
For questions or more information, contact the Arts & Lectures ticket office at 893-3535 or [email protected]
— Caitlin O’Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.