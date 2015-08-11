Undisclosed Medical Issue Keeping Goleta Councilman Jim Farr From City Duties

Advice

City Councilman Jim Farr suffered a medical problem over the weekend that is preventing him from engaging in his city duties, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the city of Goleta.

The statement provided no information about the medical problem, its effect on Farr, or how long the recovery might take.

“Over the weekend, Councilmember Jim Farr experienced a medical incident and is unable to participate in his council-related duties for the time being," said the statement from Valerie Kushnerov, a spokeswoman for the city. "We ask that you respect his privacy and allow him to recover peacefully.”

Farr referred questions about his condition to the city, and Kushnerov said that privacy laws prevent the city from providing more information.

Farr was elected to the five-member council in 2012, and Kushnerov said that things will continue as normal while Farr recovers.

“Council meetings will operate the same as anytime a member is missing, regardless of the reason,” she said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .