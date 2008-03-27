Illness Takes Toll but Gauchos Post Healthy Win

Freshman Taylor Chavez Goggin steps up as fellow Gauchos reel with flu in 7-0 sweep of Santa Clara.

The No. 64 UCSB men’s tennis team needed everyone in its match againt Santa Clara on Thursday at the Tennis Club of Santa Barbara. A second wave of the flu virus swept through the squad, forcing freshman Taylor Chavez Goggin into action and requiring several ailing Gauchos to play.

Goggin was up to the task, partnering with Josh Finkelstein for an 8-3 win at No. 3 doubles and winning at No. 5 singles with the loss of only a game. Pretty impressive debut for the former Santa Barbara High star! Nigel Barton, normally a doubles specialist, was pulled into singles play as well and was equally impressive, posting a win at the No. 6 spot without the loss of a game.

Philip Therp displayed a lot of grit, grinding out a tough win at No. 1 while clearly struggling physically as did Finkelstein at the No. 3 spot. Bijan Hejazi couldn’t continue after the doubles competition and Alex Konigsfeldt couldn’t post at all.

UCSB (9-4) has now won six in a row and remains undefeated at home. The Gauchos host a very strong, No. 48 San Diego State team at 1 p.m. Saturday.

No. 64 UCSB 7, Santa Clara 0

Doubles

No. 1 — Philip Therp / Jack Hui (UCSB) defeated Jay Wong / Kenzo Hirakawa-Wong (Santa Clara) 8-4

No. 2 — Bijan Hejazi / Nigel Barton (UCSB) defeated John Iwanski / Justin Wong (Santa Clara) 8-3

No. 3 — Josh Finkelstein / Taylor Chavez-Goggin (UCSB) defeated Charlie Burke / Senthil Chidambaram (Santa Clara) 8-3

Singles

No. 1 — Philip Therp (UCSB) defeated Jay Wong (Santa Clara) 6-4, 6-4

No. 2 — Jack Hui (UCSB) defeated Kenzo Hirakawa-Wong (Santa Clara) 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 — Josh Finkelstein (UCSB) defeated Senthil Chidambaram (Santa Clara) 4-6, 7-5, (10-8)

No. 4 — Max Taylor (UCSB) defeated Charlie Burke (Santa Clara) 6-2, 6-1

No. 5 — Taylor Chavez-Goggin (UCSB) defeated Justin Wong (Santa Clara) 6-1, 6-0

No. 6 — Nigel Barton (UCSB) defeated John Iwanski (Santa Clara) 6-0, 6-0

Next Matches

No. 48 San Diego State, 1 p.m. Saturday, Recreation Center Courts

No. 52 Fresno State, 1:30 p.m., Recreation Center Courts

UC Davis, 1 p.m. April 5, Recreation Center Courts

Pacific, noon April 6, Recreation Center Courts

Marty Davis coaches men’s tennis at UCSB.