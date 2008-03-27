Friday, May 4 , 2018, 4:43 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Illness Takes Toll but Gauchos Post Healthy Win

Freshman Taylor Chavez Goggin steps up as fellow Gauchos reel with flu in 7-0 sweep of Santa Clara.

By Marty Davis | March 27, 2008 | 6:32 p.m.

The No. 64 UCSB men’s tennis team needed everyone in its match againt Santa Clara on Thursday at the Tennis Club of Santa Barbara. A second wave of the flu virus swept through the squad, forcing freshman Taylor Chavez Goggin into action and requiring several ailing Gauchos to play.

Goggin was up to the task, partnering with Josh Finkelstein for an 8-3 win at No. 3 doubles and winning at No. 5 singles with the loss of only a game. Pretty impressive debut for the former Santa Barbara High star! Nigel Barton, normally a doubles specialist, was pulled into singles play as well and was equally impressive, posting a win at the No. 6 spot without the loss of a game.

Philip Therp displayed a lot of grit, grinding out a tough win at No. 1 while clearly struggling physically as did Finkelstein at the No. 3 spot. Bijan Hejazi couldn’t continue after the doubles competition and Alex Konigsfeldt couldn’t post at all.

UCSB (9-4) has now won six in a row and remains undefeated at home. The Gauchos host a very strong, No. 48 San Diego State team at 1 p.m. Saturday.

No. 64 UCSB 7, Santa Clara 0

Doubles
No. 1 — Philip Therp / Jack Hui (UCSB) defeated Jay Wong / Kenzo Hirakawa-Wong (Santa Clara) 8-4
No. 2 — Bijan Hejazi / Nigel Barton (UCSB) defeated John Iwanski / Justin Wong (Santa Clara) 8-3
No. 3 — Josh Finkelstein / Taylor Chavez-Goggin (UCSB) defeated Charlie Burke / Senthil Chidambaram (Santa Clara) 8-3

Singles
No. 1 — Philip Therp (UCSB) defeated Jay Wong (Santa Clara) 6-4, 6-4
No. 2 — Jack Hui (UCSB) defeated Kenzo Hirakawa-Wong (Santa Clara) 6-2, 6-2
No. 3 — Josh Finkelstein (UCSB) defeated Senthil Chidambaram (Santa Clara) 4-6, 7-5, (10-8)
No. 4 — Max Taylor (UCSB) defeated Charlie Burke (Santa Clara) 6-2, 6-1
No. 5 — Taylor Chavez-Goggin (UCSB) defeated Justin Wong (Santa Clara) 6-1, 6-0
No. 6 — Nigel Barton (UCSB) defeated John Iwanski (Santa Clara) 6-0, 6-0

Next Matches
No. 48 San Diego State, 1 p.m. Saturday, Recreation Center Courts
No. 52 Fresno State, 1:30 p.m., Recreation Center Courts
UC Davis, 1 p.m. April 5, Recreation Center Courts
Pacific, noon April 6, Recreation Center Courts

Marty Davis coaches men’s tennis at UCSB.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 