IMA Santa Barbara Chapter Announces New Board, Fall Kickoff Meeting

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants has elected a new board for 2013-14.

The new board members are: president Tracey Solomon, a senior audit manager for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP; secretary Gail Gillies; treasurer Tom Maraszek of Cottage Health System; membership vice president Christy De Los Rios, branch manager for Account Temps/Office Team/Robert Half International; director at large Todd Mesnik, chief financial officer for Santa Barbara Auto Group; communications vice president and webmaster Dana Dunaway, finance and systems director for Beneflex Insurance Services Inc.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants will hold its Fall Kickoff Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., 137 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

Join the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants for a fun and relaxing kickoff to the 2013-14 schedule! Meet at Figueroa Mountain Brewing in downtown Santa Barbara for a beer tasting and wood-fired pizza from the Copper Penny in Santa Barbara’s popular Funk Zone.

The cost is $25. Please RSVP to [email protected].

IMA, the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, provides a forum for research, practice development, education, knowledge sharing and advocacy of the highest ethical and best business practices. IMA is a collective voice for professionals around the world who work in business, distinct from public accounting.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of IMA meets monthly September through May on the second Wednesday of every month. Meeting times and locations vary. Click here or contact [email protected] for more information.

— Dana Dunaway is the vice president of communications for the Institute of Management Accountants-Santa Barbara Chapter.