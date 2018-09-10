Monday, September 10 , 2018, 4:19 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Imagination is Door to The World in Lompoc Library Photo Exhibit

Display features works of Lee-Volker Cox

DogSledge in North Star Bay, Greenland.
By Lee-Volker Cox | September 10, 2018 | 11:21 a.m.
Wagon Road, a dirt road on a cattle ranch.
Local photographer Lee-Volker Cox, has been selected by the Lompoc Library to display his work in an art exhibit — IMAGINE: Windows, Doors, and Ways — during September at the library’s Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.

The public is invited to a free reception, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 19.

A traveling, interactive display, IMAGINE, invites participants to transport themselves beyond the window, door, or way and envision life on the other side. 

The exhibit includes photos from around the world including Europe, the Arctic, North America and the Pacific. The windows and doors may be from Inuit sod huts hundreds of years old, the abandoned Bethlehem Steel Plant, or a house in Casmalia.

Ways include country roads flanked with flowers, dog sledge paths on the frozen arctic sea ice, hiking trails on an exotic Pacific Island, and aircraft contrails in the sky.

The pictures are untitled to better engage the viewer’s imagination. Limited information about each photo is provided for context.

“IMAGINE is very different from other exhibitions I’ve created,” said Cox, a retired Air Force colonel.

“Photographs are very good at presenting a moment in time to the viewer. Often, people walk away and think ‘That was nice’ or ‘Those were beautiful pictures, I would like to visit there some day,’” he said.

“A central component to IMAGINE is engaging the viewer to actually participate and transport themselves beyond what is visible in the photo: who is on the other side of the window; what is happening behind the door; or why would someone take this path," he said.

“If you can hear the sounds, smell the smells, and physically feel the environment, then you’ve made the journey,” he said.

A motivational speaker, graduate school instructor, and photographer, Lee-Volker has taken pictures from the Arctic to the edge of Hawaiian volcano craters and points in between.

Rarely without a camera, his 27 years in the Air Force provided opportunities to experience life in unique locales in North America and Europe. Living in the Santa Maria Valley, much of his recent focus is on the Central Coast.

He is the president of the Allan Hancock College Foundation, chairman of the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District Hearing Board and Leadership Santa Maria Valley, and on the CoastHills Credit Union Supervisory Committee.

For more, email Lee-Volker Cox at [email protected] or phone 805-406-4379.

— Lee-Volker Cox.

 

