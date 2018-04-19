Imagine Island Breezes at Lompoc Mother Son Luau

The Lompoc Recreation Division is planning its annual Mother Son Luau May 4-5, and tickets are still available.

The dance is for young males 3-18 years old and a woman who is special to them — mom, aunt, grandma or someone else. The Mother Son Luau provides moms with an opportunity to spend quality time with their little man, along with a night of dancing and fun.

The dance is on two nights this year: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 4, and Saturday, May 5, at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.

Tickets are $25 per pair, with additional children costing $10 each.

Due to the popularity of this program, the dance requires pre-registration. Tickets may be purchased online at www.apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.

To buy tickets off-line, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, 875-8100, or come by 125 W. Walnut Ave., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

A pizza dinner is included with the registration fee. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. when the doors open. Ticket prices also include a goody bag, leis for the pair, and refreshments. Novelty items will be sold, and professional portrait packages by Maria Vega will be available beginning at 6 p.m.

For more information, call 875-8100.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.