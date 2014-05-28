Imagine X Chiropractic Neurology Office Opens in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara’s first chiropractic neurology office opened its doors downtown on State Street earlier this year.

Imagine X, opened by Dr. Adam Harcourt, DC, DACNB, is located in Victoria Court.

Imagine X uses cutting-edge therapies to help patients with traumatic brain injuries, concussions, multiple sclerosis, migraines and diabetes, in addition to traditional chiropractic conditions.

Imagine X gets its name based on the focus of the patient’s goals, rather than just his or her symptoms. What really sets Imagine X apart is the in-depth examination that looks at eye movements, reflexes, motor responses, balance, vestibular function, etc., to identify functional problems.

This same type of treatment is what NHL star Sidney Crosby received when he had a potentially career-ending concussion. The first time he went back on the ice after his treatment, he scored four goals.

Dr. Harcourt is a fourth-generation chiropractor and one of less than 600 chiropractic neurologists worldwide. After his formal chiropractic training, he completed a post-doctorate course in functional neurology to earn his DACNB.

More recently, he presented to an international research conference in Orlando, Fla., outlining his successful treatment of a rare form of multiple sclerosis. He describes his work simply as "physical therapy for the brain," restimulating and reactivating broken down pathways between the brain and body.

“The possibilities are amazing," Dr. Harcourt said, "and I am excited to be bringing this new field of alternative medicine to the Santa Barbara community.”

Click here for more information.