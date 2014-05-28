Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 7:00 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Business

Imagine X Chiropractic Neurology Office Opens in Santa Barbara

By Imagine X | May 28, 2014 | 4:13 p.m.

Dr. Adam Harcourt
Dr. Adam Harcourt

Santa Barbara’s first chiropractic neurology office opened its doors downtown on State Street earlier this year.

Imagine X, opened by Dr. Adam Harcourt, DC, DACNB, is located in Victoria Court.

Imagine X uses cutting-edge therapies to help patients with traumatic brain injuries, concussions, multiple sclerosis, migraines and diabetes, in addition to traditional chiropractic conditions.

Imagine X gets its name based on the focus of the patient’s goals, rather than just his or her symptoms. What really sets Imagine X apart is the in-depth examination that looks at eye movements, reflexes, motor responses, balance, vestibular function, etc., to identify functional problems.

This same type of treatment is what NHL star Sidney Crosby received when he had a potentially career-ending concussion. The first time he went back on the ice after his treatment, he scored four goals.

Dr. Harcourt is a fourth-generation chiropractor and one of less than 600 chiropractic neurologists worldwide. After his formal chiropractic training, he completed a post-doctorate course in functional neurology to earn his DACNB.

More recently, he presented to an international research conference in Orlando, Fla., outlining his successful treatment of a rare form of multiple sclerosis. He describes his work simply as "physical therapy for the brain," restimulating and reactivating broken down pathways between the brain and body.

“The possibilities are amazing," Dr. Harcourt said, "and I am excited to be bringing this new field of alternative medicine to the Santa Barbara community.”

Click here for more information.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 