Imagine X Functional Neurology Expands Team Due to Exceptional Demand

Imagine X Functional Neurology has added two new doctors to its rapidly growing team. Dr. Joshua Harper and Dr. Daniel Perman bring their unique treatments to the Santa Barbara community.

Imagine X has experienced exceptional growth as word is quickly spreading and people are finding out about its great results bringing relief to the thousands of local people suffering from migraine headaches, dizziness/vertigo, concussions and chronic pain.

Now in their third year specializing in these treatments, Imagine X is proud of its amazing success rates.

Harper will focus on functional neuro-orthopedic rehabilitation, which combines physiotherapy, chiropractic and orthopedic rehabilitation treatments into a comprehensive approach that gets patients better results, faster.

This cutting-edge treatment is especially beneficial for those with post-surgical pain and/or chronic pain that hasn't been improved by other treatments, as well as athletes.

Perman’s focus will be on neuroscience, functional neurology and vestibular rehabilitation. His expertise will provide relief to patients suffering with complex neurological disorders, dizziness/vertigo and migraine headaches.

Imagine X owner, Dr. Adam Harcourt, says, “We are so excited to having an amazing team that is passionate about helping people overcome the trauma of living with chronic neurological conditions. For years, people only had the options of medication or surgery to dampen their symptoms. Now, there’s a better solution.”

For more details, visit www.ixneuro.com, call 805.962.1988, read an exclusive Noozhawk story or watch a Noozhawk video about Imagine X.

— Mallory Harcourt is the executive director of Imagine X.