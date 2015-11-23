Imagine X Functional Neurology to Host Ugly Sweater Party to Benefit Jodi House

Advice

Dr. Adam Harcourt and the Imagine X Functional Neurology Team are hosting the 1st Annual Imagine X Ugly Christmas Sweater Party to support the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center of Santa Barbara.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2015. The event will be held at the Imagine X Functional Neurology offices at 1221 State St, Suite 11 in Victoria Court, downtown Santa Barbara.

The event will be red carpet style with photo booths, holiday cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, live music, prizes and ugly sweaters.

Prizes will be raffled and all proceeds donated to Jodi House. Awards will also go to the best Christmas Cookies and Ugliest Christmas Sweater. All are welcome!

Jodi House is a nonprofit that helps brain injury survivors reclaim their lives and helps families and caregivers find solutions, resources and support.

Whether due to an auto accident, sports injury, stroke, tumor or one of countless other causes, Jodi House has programs that help encourage the physical, cognitive and behavioral recovery of brain injury survivors.

As owner of a cutting-edge brand of health care, Harcourt is committed to bringing relief to the thousands of local people suffering from the pain of migraine headaches, vertigo, concussion and traumatic brain injury, as well as chronic pain through functional neurology.

Now at the end of their second year specializing in these treatments, Imagine X is proud of their amazing success rate, offering their life-changing expertise to many individuals.

After experiencing exceptional growth as word quickly spread and people found out about their great results with headaches, migraines, vertigo, concussions and chronic pain, Imagine X will add a second functional neurologist doctor to the team in early 2016.

“We understand how great the impact of traumatic brain injury can be to the patients, as well as the families of traumatic brain injury survivors," says Harcourt, who serves on the board of directors at Jodi House. "That’s why we are so excited to be having an event that is centered around helping this community. For years, survivors of traumatic brain injury didn’t have a lot of options. Now, there’s a better solution.”

For more details about Jodi House, visit their website jodihouse.org or call 805.563.2882. For more information about Imagine X Functional Neurology, visit their website at www.ixneuro.com or call 805.962.1988.

— Mallory Harcourt represents Imagine X.