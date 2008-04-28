Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 12:19 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Immediate Action is Needed to Protect Gray Whales

The population remains at risk and should be reconsidered for the federal endangered species list.

By Pedro Nava | April 28, 2008 | 6:01 a.m.

California’s gray whale is in danger. The California Fish and Game Commission has erroneously listed the gray whale population as "recovered." But that same whale, while traveling off the coast of Washington, is listed as "sensitive." When it reaches Oregon, it’s considered "endangered." That makes no sense. California is supposed to be a leader on environmental issues, including the protection of species, yet we lag behind other states on this issue.

Because of the scientific findings regarding past whale populations and recent observations that many gray whales are unhealthy and at risk, there is no doubt that the time for action is now. For this reason, I authored Assembly Joint Resolution 49. AJR 49 asks Congress and the president to take action to ensure that this species is not reduced further. The resolution first asks Congress and the president to call upon the National Marine Fisheries Service to undertake an immediate comprehensive assessment of the California gray whale, including threats to the species and the status of its habitat.

Additionally, the resolution asks that the California Fish and Game Commission re-evaluate the status of the California gray whale based on the findings of the National Marine Fisheries Service assessment and the existing body of scientific evidence.

In 1970, the federal government listed the California gray whale as endangered. Its estimated population was about 12,000. In 1994, gray whales were delisted when the population rose to 23,000. It was thought the whales had reached prewhaling levels. Based on recent discoveries and observations, it is clear that gray whales are still at risk and that their prewhaling populations were probably 85,000 to 115,000.

The National Academy of Sciences published studies conducted at Stanford University that found that the genetic variation in present-day gray whales only could have come from a prewhaling population ranging in size from 85,000 to 115,000.  This is nearly five times the previous estimates of historic populations that were a factor in the decision to take the species off the endangered species list.

From 1999 to 2000, six years after they were taken off the endangered species list, gray whales experienced a major die-off that is estimated to have wiped out one-third of their population. Observations of gray whales in the past year show large numbers of them reaching their breeding grounds in Mexico malnourished and underweight. Bones are showing through their skin in a time of year when these animals should have a thick layer of blubber.

The assessment I call for must include all current research covering the migration route, population dynamics, threats to the species from human activities and the impact of climate change on critical feeding grounds. My resolution also asks that the National Marine Fisheries Service publish the results of the comprehensive assessment of the California gray whale and make the results available to the public. I also ask that the California Fish and Game Commission re-evaluate the status of the California gray whale based on the findings of the National Marine Fisheries Service assessment and the existing body of scientific evidence.

It is my hope that this resolution will raise awareness about the threats facing gray whales and encourage the federal and state governments to take immediate action to protect these majestic animals.

California Assemblyman Pedro Nava represents the 35th District, including Oxnard, Ventura and Santa Barbara. He is the chairman of the Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Services and Homeland Security, and chairman of the Assembly Banking and Finance Committee. In addition, he serves as the Assembly representative on the California Ocean Protection Council. Before serving in the legislature, he served for eight years on the California Coastal Commission.

