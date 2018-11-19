Immigrant Hope Santa Barbara Helps Educate and Guide Those Who Are In Need

Nonprofit Q&A

With the holiday season coming quick, it's that time of year to start giving. Join Noozhawk this year in celebrating #GivingTuesday as we give back to nonprofits in our community.

Noozhawk had the opportunity to sit down with Diane Martinez, Director at Immigrant Hope Santa Barbara, to learn more about how the nonprofit offers honest, low-cost legal advice & services regarding the U.S. immigration processes in a safe and caring environment.

Immigrant Hope Santa Barbara

Question: What is the name & mission of your nonprofit?

Answer: Immigrant Hope Santa Barbara. Our mission is to build relationships with our neighbors through education and immigration services that may open up doors to share eternal hope.

Q: How long has your nonprofit been in service and whom was it started by?

A: 2013 non-profit was established - Immigration services started in May 2014.

Q: What was the inspiration behind your nonprofit?

A: Helping and loving our immigrant neighbors through immigration and education services.

Q: Why is your mission important to you?

A: As a person of faith I believe that everyone is our neighbor and we are to help those in our path. Immigrant Hope is located in a highly immigrant populated neighborhood in Santa Barbara and therefore our neighbor and our responsibility to help. We love them by offering low or no cost immigration services and educational classes services and if they are opened to hearing (not required to receive any of our services) it is our joy to share with them a hope of eternal citizenship through Jesus who is accepting of all.

Q: How is your nonprofit primarily funded and what are your greatest needs?

A: As a DOJ (Department of Justice) Recognized Center fees can only be 30% of our budget (low cost services) so our funding comes from Churches, Foundations, Grants and private donations. Greatest need is personnel funding, as we would like to increase the hours of operation and hire an experience immigration attorney who will be able to do pro-bono immigration assistance for those who need representation in immigration court.

Q: In what ways does your nonprofit utilize it's funding?

A: Funding is utilized primarily to provide immigration client services through Department of Justice accredited representatives who advice and assist with applications submitted to the US Citizenship and Immigration services. We also provide education classes such as English, Civics, Driver's License Study Course, Community Education and computer education. All classes are free. Additionally we provide presentations to community providers, family education on know your rights, family preparedness emergency plans in case of detainment or deportation, and immigration policy and updates.

Q: Can you tell us one success story from your nonprofit?

A: Immigration:

Community Education (EL Puente) Class: This class has far exceeded what was originally plan as a basic know what is in your community 6 week class to partnering with many other non profits and community agencies to provide education training in many areas including Alzheimer, diabetes, health and dental care, and nutritional education and currently partnering with the SB Police department for the citizen's academy.

Q: How do people get involved/volunteer for your nonprofit?

A: They can look at the volunteer opportunities on our website or email us. We have a volunteer application process and ask for a resume.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle your nonprofit has faced or currently faces and how did you overcome it?

A: Currently our biggest obstacle is finding pro-bono lawyers to assist immigrants who must appear in immigration court and cannot afford an attorney. There are no pro-bono attorneys available in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles pro-bono attorneys already have high caseloads and are not always able to take on additional cases. We have not been able to overcome this obstacle but hope to raise funding to provide our own experience attorney to help meet this challenge.

Q: How has your nonprofit transformed since you first began?

A: When we first began we were only helping people in the immigration center who qualified for Naturalization and Deferred Action for Childhood arrivals and only 1 staff and 1 volunteer. We have added many other application services including Family Visas, U Visa (Victim of Crimes) and Violence Against Women (VAWA) Visas. We have 3 staff and 3 volunteers in the Immigration Center and in the education center we have 3 teachers and multiple volunteers assisting teachers, tutoring and providing childcare for adult students attending classes.

Click here to make a donation to Immigrant Hope Santa Barbara.