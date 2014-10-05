impACT California Calls for Latino Millenials to Register to Vote

Young Latinos Can Disrupt the Business of Politics

All they have to do is register to vote

With just two weeks away from California’s voter registration deadline, an infographic released by impACT California reveals how young Latinos can disrupt politics in California and the United States.

“Latino Millennials Lead” finds that while Latinos face many barriers in the United States, Latino Millennials could challenge power structures this November. All they have to do is register to vote.

Latinos are three times more likely to be incarcerated, three times more likely to drop out of high school and more than two times more likely to live in poverty. While Latinos face more barriers than their white peers, Latinos are a growing majority in the United States, and as of March the largest single racial/ethnic group in California. The Latino voting potential represents a pending shift in the way we do politics in the United States and California.

The nearby infographic shows:

» One in three eligible Latino voters in the United States and California is a Latino Millennial (ages 18-29).

» Latinos are underrepresented in Congress. While Latinos represent 17 percent of the U.S. population, they make up only 7 percent of Congress.

» Latino Millennials have the power to change the face of Congress by insisting on representation and flexing the power of their vote.

In partnership with Voto Latino, impACT California notes that Latino Millennials have the power to break down these barriers if they shift from eligible to vote to registered voters.

“This large eligible voting population in California has to be civically empowered by Oct. 20 if we want to transform our communities and build the infrastructure that will help us elect the first Latina to the United States Senate,” impACT California co-founder Enrique Ruacho said. “Part of the problem is that Latinos are not asked to vote. This is us asking Latinos, specifically Latino Millennials to vote.

“We urge Latino Millennials to register to vote and exercise the power of our vote this November.”

Click here for more information about ImpACT California, which engages in independent fiscal and policy analysis with the goal of cultivating civic engagement with accessible, easy-to-share, instant data and analysis.

— Enrique Ruacho is the co-founder of impACT California.